Transcript for Fog blamed for multi-vehicle accident on California freeway

and to growing concern over two major storms set to blast much of this country. Dangerous driving, snow, freezing temperatures. One storm already hitting the west tonight. In fact, look at this. Fog triggering a 19-vehicle accident on the 15 freeway in San Bernardino county. Dozens haven be injured. In fact, southbound lanes have been closed for nearly three hours. And again, two storms are set to hit the east. ABC's will Carr is in the storm zone tonight. Reporter: Tonight, dangerous conditions pounding the west coast. Oh, man. Reporter: More than two dozen cars and semis colliding on the 15 freeway. Somebody is really hurt right there. It appears there might have been a light rain up here at the same time as the fog, and speed is usually a factor when you get these type of pileups. Reporter: At least 30 people injured. Families stuck for hours. The weather triggering mandatory evacuations. The fear, hillsides scorched by record-setting fires could crumble and turn into deadly mudslides. Part of one home already pushed off its foundation in Encino. To the north, 50-mile-per-hour winds whipping in whiteout conditions. This plane, stuck in a wheelie, the tail covered in more than 16 inches of snow. David, tonight we are under a flash flood watch. And those charred hillsides next to me are saturated and could come down at any point, bringing Boulders like this down with them and we're expecting a lot more rain over the next 24 hours. David? All right, will Carr tonight. Will, thank you. Of course, we all know that storm set to move and quickly across the country. Major trouble from the plains all the way to the northeast by this weekend. Let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee, tracking it all. Chef has the new timing tonight. Ginger? Reporter: David, there are already several sites in southern California that have surpassed or met their monthly average when it comes to rainfall. And they are getting clobbered again in the next 24 hours. Already in the bay area, you can see there, up in the Sierra, with this storm, you could see up to six feet of snow. Miles per hour. So, Los Angeles included in that flash flood watch tomorrow. Let's watch the two storms move across the nation. Who will it impact? South of Chicago, say Joliet tomorrow. Then, Friday morning. The commute in the tri-state could be slick and messy, even with just a dusting up to three inches in the area you see covered there. And by the weekend, everybody's talking about this storm. It looks like heavy snow potential from Cleveland up to say Burlington. A mix closer to the coast and rain south of there. David? We'll be watching it over this next several nights. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.