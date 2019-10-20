Transcript for Football coach hugged student after disarming him with loaded gun

Now to the heart-stopping video of a high school coach in Oregon confronting a student armed with a shotgun. What he did in the hallway that has some calling him a hero. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, stunning new surveillance video capturing a hero's embrace inside a Portland school. Parkrose high school football coach keanon Lowe being praised for his actions after encountering a student armed with a loaded shotgun inside a classroom. This is possibly going to be an active shooter now at parkrose high school. Need more cars. Reporter: The video shows coach Lowe seen backing out of the door, weapon in one hand, student in the other. After wrestling the gun away from 18-year-old angel granados-diaz, and calling another teacher to take the shotgun, watch what Lowe does next. Wrapping his arms around the teen in a hug. As students flee for safety out the side door, Lowe stays, continuing that embrace until police arrive. The coach, speaking with "Gma" after the incident in may, Everything happened so fast. And it was the longest fraction of a second of my life. For me there was no time for fear or even to think. Reporter: That compassion from Lowe in response to what authorities say was a mental health crisis, that granados-diaz was intending to hurt himself, not others. He pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in a public and was sentenced to three years of probation. The students immediately called coach Lowe a hero. And Portland police have praised

