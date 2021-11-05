Foreign hackers shut down East Coast’s largest pipeline

Colonial Pipeline, which is responsible for 45% of the East Coast’s fuel, said it may not be back online until the end of the week. Analysts said it could affect prices and supplies for consumers.
3:00 | 05/11/21

Transcript for Foreign hackers shut down East Coast's largest pipeline

