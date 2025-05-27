Former Arkansas police chief, arrested for murder and rape, escapes Arkansas prison

The suspect escaped wearing a "makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement."

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live