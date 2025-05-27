Former assistant to Sean 'Diddy' Combs testifies he allegedly kidnapped her in 2011

A former assistant to Sean Combs testified she was once kidnapped at gunpoint by Combs until his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura agreed to see him.

May 27, 2025

