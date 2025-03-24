Former high school basketball coach apologizes for pulling female student's hair

A New York high school coach who was fired for yanking a player’s ponytail following a big loss has apologized, saying he wishes he “could have those moments back.”

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live