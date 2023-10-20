Former Trump lawyer takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing of false documents in exchange for agreeing to testify and provide documents and evidence.

October 20, 2023

