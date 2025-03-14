Frantic 911 call released in Idaho college quadruple murder case

"Something has happened in our house, and we don’t know what," a crying woman told the dispatcher. Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four college students on Nov. 13, 2022. 

March 14, 2025

