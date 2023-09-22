Fri, Sep 22, 2023

Sen. Bob Menendez hit with federal bribery charges; UAW expands auto workers' strike; Officials brace for more migrant crossings

September 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live