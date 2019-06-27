Transcript for Friends: Columnist told them about alleged sexual assault by Trump

Next tonight, to news about president trump's latest accuser. The 17th woman to come forward. Writer E. Jean Carroll claiming she was sexually assaulted by the president in the '90s. Two friends, including a former news anchor, now sharing the moment she confided in them about it. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Two long-time friends of writer E. Jean Carroll now say she called them shortly after Donald Trump allegedly assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. The minute I was in there, he shut the door and pushed me up against the wall and bang, banged my head on the wall and kissed me. I just -- it was so shocking. Reporter: Carroll says that it got even worse, and that she told two friends at the time. Today, both came forward, joining her for an interview with "The New York Times." Lisa birnback, best-selling author of "The preppy handbook," says Carroll called her immediately after she left Bergdorf's. I remember her saying repeatedly, "He pulled down my tights." Reporter: Birnbach says, in the moment, Carroll laughed it off. And I said, "What? He raped you?" And you said, "Eh, he kept pulling down -- he pulled down my tights, he pulled down my tights." Reporter: Birnbaum says she tried to convince Carroll to call the cops right away. It just -- it was horrible. We fought. And I said, "Let's go to the place." "Come to my house." "No. I want to go home." "I'll take you to the police." "No. It was 15 minutes of my life, it's over. Don't ever tell anybody, I just had to tell you." Reporter: A few days later, E. Jean Carroll called another friend, veteran news anchor, Carol martin. From what I could sense of you, you were handling it, as you handle things. Reporter: Her advice, very different from birnbach's. I said, "Don't tell anybody. I wouldn't tell anybody this." Reporter: And Carroll didn't. Until now, when she describes the alleged sexual assault in graphic detail in her new book. The president dismisses her claims, telling the hill, "I'll say it with great respect -- number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. Carroll has been attacked by even now, she doesn't use the word rape to describe what happened to her, saying today, "It was an episode. It was a fight, not a crime." Her two friends say they're coming forward now to back her Tom? David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.