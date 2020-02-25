Friends, fans, legends gather to honor Kobe Bryant

More
Bryant's wife, Vanessa, spoke publicly for the first time since Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.
2:51 | 02/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friends, fans, legends gather to honor Kobe Bryant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"Bryant's wife, Vanessa, spoke publicly for the first time since Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69186903","title":"Friends, fans, legends gather to honor Kobe Bryant","url":"/WNT/video/friends-fans-legends-gather-honor-kobe-bryant-69186903"}