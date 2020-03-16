On the front lines of the outbreak

More
We thank all the doctors and nurses working tirelessly to protect Americans from the coronavirus.
2:04 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for On the front lines of the outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"We thank all the doctors and nurses working tirelessly to protect Americans from the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69613590","title":"On the front lines of the outbreak","url":"/WNT/video/front-lines-outbreak-69613590"}