Frontline workers across US get COVID-19 vaccine

More
From Washington D.C. and New York to Iowa City and Louisville, health care workers battling COVID-19 are getting vaccinated against the virus.
0:23 | 12/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Frontline workers across US get COVID-19 vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"From Washington D.C. and New York to Iowa City and Louisville, health care workers battling COVID-19 are getting vaccinated against the virus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74725941","title":"Frontline workers across US get COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/WNT/video/frontline-workers-us-covid-19-vaccine-74725941"}