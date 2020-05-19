Transcript for Frustration boils over as Connecticut begins reopening

We're going to turn next to the reopening of America. All 50 states easing restrictions by tomorrow. What should you be doing, and how quickly? Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, frustration boiling over. Connecticut salon owners protesting after learning today the state's plan to reopen tomorrow doesn't include them. The rug got pulled out from underneath us. Reporter: With Connecticut beginning phase one plans, every state in the country is now in some level of reopening. Georgia, one of the first in the country to reopen, facing intense criticism, concern cases would rise, even from the president. I think it's too soon. Reporter: But now almost three weeks later, no major statewide spike. In fact, ABC news looked at 21 states that eased restrictions two weeks ago or earlier and found no major change in hospitalizations or deaths. But tonight, a new CDC study underscoring the risks as states reopen, tracing a cluster of infections in Arkansas to a church in early March. Before the first case was even discovered there, more than a third of the 92 people who attended the church got sick. Three people died. In New York City, flashing lights in subway cars could help the city move toward reopening. Mta officials testing out a new pilot program that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect subway cars and buses. The use of ultraviolet light in a lab setting has eradicated the covid-19 virus. Reporter: With memorial day approaching, New York state announcing rules allowing groups of ten or fewer to gather to celebrate. Eva, thank you. There is news in the ahmaud arbery case, the

