Transcript for Funerals held for 7 Russians dead in suspected nuclear-powered missile explosion

Next to the mysterious and deadly blast at a military facility in Russia. At first, Russia said there was no radiation. But now what they're admitting to. Here's Ian Pannell now. Reporter: Tonight, the first images of the victims of that suspected nuclear-powered missile explosion off the northern coast of Russia. Thousands turning out for the funeral of the five nuclear scientists killed along with two defense personnel, who are being hailed as heroes. The government initially denying there'd been a rise in radiation levels but today admitting radiation briefly doubled after an explosion at a small nuclear reactor. Russia has a history of secrecy over accidents. The worst being the nuclear explosion at chernobyl. This weekend, residents reportedly stocking up on iodine to reduce the effects of radiation. U.S. Officials say it was likely a test of Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile, dubbed skyfall. Unveiled last year by Putin, who claimed it would be able to hit targets anywhere on Earth. If Russia actually succeeds in making it work, they're probably going to build several hundred of these things and so I think this is a wake-up call. Do we really want to go back to a cold war style arms race? Reporter: For now, it's not clear what the Russians were testing, or what went wrong. But so far, the missile hasn't worked if that is what it is.

