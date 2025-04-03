Galápagos tortoise at Philadelphia zoo becomes oldest first-time mother of species

A 97-year-old Galápagos tortoise named Mommy has given birth to four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoise hatchlings.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live