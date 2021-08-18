Garth Brooks cancels tour amid COVID-19

Country star Garth Brooks is cancelling his remaining tour dates due to surging COVID-19 cases. Brooks said he hopes to resume touring by the end of the year.
0:11 | 08/18/21

Garth Brooks cancels tour amid COVID-19

