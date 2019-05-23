Gas prices dropping as Americans head into Memorial Day weekend

More
AAA said California topped the list of most expensive states to get gas, costing drivers $4.03 per gallon for regular unleaded.
0:17 | 05/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gas prices dropping as Americans head into Memorial Day weekend
The average cost of gas nationwide falling to 285 per gallon Tripoli tonight saying the most expensive gas is in California at 403. Followed by YE Washington State Nevada and Alaska. Alabama with the cheapest gas Louisiana Mississippi South Carolina and Arkansas a rounding out. The top spot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"AAA said California topped the list of most expensive states to get gas, costing drivers $4.03 per gallon for regular unleaded.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63241283","title":"Gas prices dropping as Americans head into Memorial Day weekend","url":"/WNT/video/gas-prices-dropping-americans-head-memorial-day-weekend-63241283"}