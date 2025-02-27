Gene Hackman, wife found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances: Authorities

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, 95, his 65-year-old wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs were found dead in separate rooms at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Wednesday.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live