George Floyd’s family $27 million settlement approved by city council

The settlement is for the civil lawsuit brought against the city and the four offices involved in Floyd’s death. It was unanimously approved by the Minneapolis City Council.
1:38 | 03/13/21

Transcript for George Floyd’s family $27 million settlement approved by city council

