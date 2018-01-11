Transcript for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee gets help from Oprah

where the race for governor got some star power today. Oprah Winfrey campaigned for Democrat Stacey Abrams. Oprah even surprising voters, going door to door, you see it right there. Abrams' opponent, Georgia's secretary of state, will have the GOP's biggest star rallying for him, the president. ABC's Deborah Roberts traveling to her home state of Georgia with the state of the race tonight. Reporter: With just five days to go, one of the biggest stars of all dropping into this historic race. So, I'm here today to support a changemaker. Reporter: Oprah Winfrey, campaigning for Democrat Stacey Abrams, who could become the nation's first black female governor. This was the moment. 2018 is our time, because we can't wait any longer. Reporter: Today, with Republican candidate Brian Kemp, vice president Mike pence. I'm kind of a big deal, too. I got a message for all Stacey Abrams' liberal Hollywood friends, this ain't Hollywood. This is Georgia. Reporter: I asked Abrams about that criticism. Are you running a state campaign or a national campaign? We're running a locally grounded campaign that is nationally known. Reporter: Kemp, too, has national backing, from president trump. As you all know, this race is a battle for the soul of our state. Reporter: But as Georgia's secretary of state, charged with supervising elections, Kemp's battling accusations that he's trying to block votes from Democrats. We have an opponent who is an architect of voter suppression. Reporter: Critics say Kemp is stalling voter registrations of 53,000 Georgia residents because applications don't exactly match their I.D.S, like a missing initial or signature that looks slightly off. Kemp declined a formal interview, but I caught up with him at one of his rallies. I asked about the accusations. What about voter suppression? Well, that's a myth. That is a myth that the Democrats bring out every two years. Reporter: With 70% of the tied up applications belonging to black voters, I asked again. So, what do you say to -- We have to go. I'm not trying to suppress. Minority participation is up 23% in Georgia. 23%. That's what you should report and not believe this bs about voter suppression. Reporter: Amidst the controversy, voter enthusiasm is sky high. And Oprah working to maintain the momentum. And for anybody here who has an ancestor who didn't have the right to vote, and you are choosing not to vote, wherever you are in this state, in this country, you are dishonoring your family. And Deborah Roberts joins us now in studio. And deb, you can never gauge how much a celebrity can effect a candidate, but there is one big reason why Oprah Winfrey went toorgia. Reporter: No question, Tom. They call it the Oprah effect. In fact, some people gauge that maybe she turned out a million extra voters for Obama by campaigning for him. Stacey Abrams needs the core supporters, women, minorities, to turn out. Oprah touches those people, and she might help. But Kemp has his own big dog coming in, the president coming to Georgia to stump for him on Sunday. Deb Roberts getting answers for us. Deb, thank you.

