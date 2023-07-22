Georgia governor contacted by special counsel in 2020 election probe

Former President Donald Trump pushed Gov. Brian Kemp to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, Kemp's office said.

July 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live