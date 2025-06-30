Girl saved by father after falling from cruise ship off Florida coast

Video shows the dramatic moments a father jumped into the ocean to save his daughter, who accidentally fell overboard on a Disney cruise off the Florida coast. Rescue boats got the two back on board.

June 30, 2025

