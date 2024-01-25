Girl saved from fire becomes a cop

Denise Gomez and her family were rescued by two NYPD officers from a fire nearly 30 years ago and reunited with the pair who inspired her to become an officer.

January 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live