Transcript for Girlfriend of missing woman’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, surrenders to police

Next, to the case that made national headlines, the missing mother of five in Connecticut, hers stranged husband arrested for a second time yesterday, and tonight, his girlfriend under arrest. The new charges and the new surveillance tonight. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, a second round of arrests connected to the case of missing mother of five, Jennifer dulos. Michelle troconis turning herself in to Connecticut police, charged with campering or fabricating evidence. This after her boyfriend, fotis dulos, Jennifer's estranged husband, was taken into custody yesterday. It's an exhausting fight, I love my children. That's about it. Reporter: According to an arrest warrant, complete with a time-stamped string of surveillance images, police say troconis lied to them about potential alibis. Events which troconis was forced to admit during questions had never happened. Jennifer, last seen may 24th, dropping her kids off at school. That morning, police believe dulos was lying in wait at her home. A security camera capturing Jennifer's Chevy suburban leaving. Detectives alleging due lose was behind the wheel, possibly carrying her body. Investigators also accusing dulos of later driving a coworker's red Toyota ka coma. Lab results matched a blood-like substance found on the seats to Jennifer's DNA. There's not much here that we hadn't heard before and I question the wisdom of these charges at this late day. Reporter: Dulos and troconis pleaded not guilty. Tonight, both are out on bail again, wearing ankle monitors. Whit, thank you. And now to the boat engulfed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.