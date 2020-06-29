Transcript for Golden State Killer admits to dozens of violent crimes

asked today. We turn to the supreme court rule, as well. The justices striking down Louisiana's law restricting abortion, and for the third time in two weeks, chief justice John Roberts' decision ultimately siding with the court's liberal wing. Here's ABC's Terry Moran. Reporter: At the hope clinic for women in Shreveport, Louisiana, they've been waiting for today's ruling anxiously. What's at stake? It is highly possible that all but one if not all clinics will close in Louisiana. It's going to affect other states, as well. Reporter: But today, a divided supreme court struck down that Louisiana law, which required any doctor providing abortion services to have admitting privileges at a hospital less than 30 miles away. The state said it was for the safety of women. Abortion rights advocates said it was aimed at denying women access to abortion. Justice Stephen Breyer writing for the four liberal justices agreed, declaring the law would leave thousands of Louisiana women with not practical mean office obtaining, a safe, legal abortion. But the crucial vote in this case came from chief justice John Roberts, who wrote, he joined the liberals only out of respect for precedent, citing a 2016 ruling striking down a nearly identical law in Texas. A ruling which Roberts originally disagreed with. For abortion rights advocates, a close call. You know, I think it's just a sigh of relief. Reporter: Both justices appointed by president trump voted to uphold the Louisiana law and limit abortion access, but once again, it was chief justice John Roberts who declined to go with the conservatives, choosing stability and precedent and caution in the law, rather than rapid change made by this court. Tom? Terry Moran from the supreme court tonight. Terry, thank you.

