Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck in Illinois

More
The group of people driving on Interstate 88 just outside of Chicago got out of their cars to help flip the vehicle back over after one of its tires blew out; the driver is expected to recover fine.
0:16 | 07/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck in Illinois

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The group of people driving on Interstate 88 just outside of Chicago got out of their cars to help flip the vehicle back over after one of its tires blew out; the driver is expected to recover fine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64495147","title":"Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck in Illinois","url":"/WNT/video/good-samaritans-rescue-driver-overturned-pickup-truck-illinois-64495147"}