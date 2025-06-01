GOP budget battle over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ 

Republicans are squabbling over whether President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” will boost the economy, or add trillions to the nation’s debt. ABC News’ Selina Wang reports.

June 1, 2025

