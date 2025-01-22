GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Trump's pardons send a ‘horrible, horrible message’

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski stated that Donald Trump's blanket pardons for violent Jan. 6 rioters send a "horrible, horrible message to our law enforcement officers."

January 22, 2025

