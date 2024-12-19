Government shutdown looms as Trump-backed plan fails to pass House

It came after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk demolished a bipartisan deal. Federal workers, including military families, could go without pay if the government shuts down.

December 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live