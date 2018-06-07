Transcript for Government says it needs more time to reunite immigrant families

Thanks so much. Next, the trump nistration is asking for more time now reunite might miles who were separated a theborder. A federal C gave the government a strict timeline to locate thearents of as manys 3,000 children now in their care. Theyding it difficult to unhe effects of the zero tolerance policy they put pl three months ago. ABC's Kyra Phillips has more. Reporter: Tonight the government arg it needs more time to ree families L this one. [ Speakingn a foreign language ] A mother from Guatemala seeing her 8-year-old daur for the first time in 55 days. G her daughter for forgiveness ins CNN vide that litgirl tan after they crossed the border, fleeing domestic violence at home. Today, the department of justicetelling a California judge it can't meet Tuesday's dine toreunite th roughly 1 children under 5. 19 oosrents havelr been deported and another 19, released from custod wheabouts unknown. Th government now doing DNA test S they need more timo confirm family ties and pro thechildren. Just a week ago,he HHS secry said it would be easy for parents to find their Chen. There is no reason why any would not knowre theiilis located. I could at the stroke of key strokes -- Now the parents can talk to their Chen? Reporter: I'm told that every parent in cuy was given T custody to talk to their K and that that deadline was met. The other deadlines, for actually run the families, thege is gg the trump adminition 24 hours N to give the court the names of the children under 5, and exactly where their pents are. It's a difficult story,tom. A lot ofdetails we're still trying Toure all out. Thoseents want get reunited with their kids. All right,ra. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.