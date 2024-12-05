Grandchildren celebrate grandfather's 80th birthday by dressing as him

Bob Webb's seven grandchildren honored their "Papaw" by wearing his signature outfit and representing him at different stages of his life.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live