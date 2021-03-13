-
Now Playing: FAA fines unruly passenger $14,000
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm system on the move
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video released of gunman who opened fire at outdoor Christmas concert
-
Now Playing: Italy institutes new harsh lockdowns starting Monday
-
Now Playing: Biden begins ‘Help is Here’ tour to tout COVID relief bill
-
Now Playing: Biden targets Fourth of July for some normalcy to return
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s family $27 million settlement approved by city council
-
Now Playing: Cuomo: ‘I’m not going to resign. I never harassed anyone’
-
Now Playing: Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Illinois family’s backyard
-
Now Playing: 'World News Tonight' revisits teachers enduring the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Winter weather alerts across 6 states
-
Now Playing: Prince William defends royal family against allegations of racism
-
Now Playing: Calls for resignation grow against Gov. Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Judge reinstates third-degree murder charges against Chauvin
-
Now Playing: Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses nation on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Grandparents reunited with loved ones after vaccine
-
Now Playing: Boy saved after slipping from chairlift
-
Now Playing: 2 severe storms, heavy snow and thunderstorms