Transcript for Grim images from India’s COVID-19 crisis

And this virus, the worsening situation in India tonight. ABC news obtaining images from inside a hospital. The desperate scene inside an icu, where the oxygen delivery truck arrived ten minutes late. Reports 11 patients dying in just a matter of minutes because the oxygen had run out. ABC's Maggie Rulli in India again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, authorities investigating this video obtained by ABC news showing the chaos inside an icu where 11 people died when a truck delivering oxygen was just ten minutes too late. The grim images are everywhere. Along the ganges river, officials scrutinizing this horrific video of dozens of bodies washing up on shore. Autopsies now being carried out to see if they died from covid-19. At this Muslim burial ground, this entire section is just covid deaths and you can see so many of them are so fresh, they only have makeshift tombstones. As overwhelmed hospitals struggle, parts are being treated wherever they can find space. We're just outside New Delhi and look at this, they've turned what's normally a wedding tent into a makeshift clinic. They built it out of bamboo and cloth. It's just in the middle of this dirt field, but here they've been able to save thousands of people. Volunteers providing carefree of charge. Without your organization paying for the ambulance, for the oxygen cylinder, what would they have done? Would they just not of had oxygen? They would have passed away. That's the whole situation, what we are seeing. Just a horrific scene there on the ground. Maggie, that story of 11 people dying because the oxygen delivery truck was ten minutes later, really underscores just how thin supplies are, if any supplies at all in some places. Reporter: Yeah, David, exactly. Literally everything is in short supply. Look at this. This hospital has a live digital billboard out front, tracking the number of icu beds available for covid-19 patients. Right now, it says zero, David. Maggie Rulli in India. Thank you. Back here at home tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.