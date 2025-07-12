Growing divide over Epstein files

There was a spat reported between top Justice Department and FBI officials over the decision to close the high-profile probe.

July 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live