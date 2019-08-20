New guidelines to hopefully improve breast cancer screening

Medical officials want doctors to consider a patient's personal medical history; they hope the targeted screening will help save lives through earlier detection.
0:23 | 08/20/19

Transcript for New guidelines to hopefully improve breast cancer screening
Your health tonight in new guidelines doctors hope will improve breast cancer screening currently women with a family history of cancer are urged to do a genetic risk assessment. Now medical officials also want doctors to consider a patient's personal medical history. Which could lead to identifying the freckle won a record two genes that greatly increased breast and ovarian cancer risk they hope to targeted screening will help save lives who earlier detection. Ask your doctor.

