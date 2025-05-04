Gunfire erupts at a family barbecue in Texas

ABC's Perry Russom detailed a deadly shooting that occurred at a family barbecue in Huston, Texas, leaving one person dead and more than a dozen injured.

May 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live