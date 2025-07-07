Gunman ambushes Texas Border Patrol office

A gunman armed with a rifle ambushed workers at a U.S. Border Patrol office at the airport in McAllen, Texas. Agents returned fire, killing the suspect, according to authorities.

July 7, 2025

