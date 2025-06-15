Gunman opens fire during 'No Kings' protest in SLC

Most of the "No Kings" protests across the country were peaceful, however, one person has died from a shooting in Salt Lake City.

June 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live