Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in Utah ski crash trial

Paltrow is being sued by Terry Sanderson over a 2016 collision between the two at a ski resort.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live