Haitian leader assassinated, first lady rushed to Miami hospital

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed in an attack at his home on Wednesday and first lady Martine Moise was also shot and is hospitalized. Authorities are searching for those involved.
2:47 | 07/08/21

