Hamas releases 3 more hostages as part of ceasefire deal 

ABC News’ Britt Clennett provides the latest updates on if the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will hold.

February 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live