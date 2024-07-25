Harris says she's 'ready to debate Donald Trump' on Sept. 10

The presumptive Democratic nominee has agreed to the ABC News debate which both Trump and President Biden already accepted. It comes as Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance faces new scrutiny.

July 25, 2024

