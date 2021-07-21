Hazy skies across US due to Western wildfires

More
At least 40 million Americans are experiencing poor air quality as smoke spreads from the massive wildfires in the West. At least 80 large wildfires are burning in 13 states.
0:35 | 07/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hazy skies across US due to Western wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"At least 40 million Americans are experiencing poor air quality as smoke spreads from the massive wildfires in the West. At least 80 large wildfires are burning in 13 states. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78956226","title":"Hazy skies across US due to Western wildfires","url":"/WNT/video/hazy-skies-us-due-western-wildfires-78956226"}