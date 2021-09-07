Health officials call COVID-19 delta variant ‘troubling’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the delta variant is now the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Some hospital ICUs in Missouri are nearing capacity.
2:34 | 07/09/21

