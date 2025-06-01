Health Officials say Dozens killed waiting for aid near Gaza distribution center

Health officials and witnesses say Israeli forces opened fire on the crowds, but Israeli officials say that warning shots were fired at suspects and no civilians were targeted. 

June 1, 2025

