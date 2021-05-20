Hearing on Tulsa Race Massacre takes place on Capitol Hill

The oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre testified before Congress on Wednesday. Viola Fletcher shared her painful memories of a violent white mob killing hundreds of Black people.
0:37 | 05/20/21

Transcript for Hearing on Tulsa Race Massacre takes place on Capitol Hill

