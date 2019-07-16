Transcript for Heat index climbing to triple-digit temperatures for northeast US

Next tonight, much of the country bracing for extreme heat. The heat index rising to 108 in Washington. It is expected to feel like 106 in New York, as well. Where they are also concerned about the possibility of another this, as the remnants of hurricane Barry dumped more than a foot of rain in southwest Arkansas. And triggered a possible tornado in Victoria, Mississippi. And tonight, 15 states are under heat alerts, right up through the northeast. Let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. The heat's only going to build in the wake of what's leftover from Barry, which can't get out of the Mississippi river valley soon enough. Here it is on the radar scope. Up and down the river, looking at flood watches that remain. Still raining in tupelo. And up the Ohio river this will get caught up in the summer jet stream and bring the heaviest rain in the northeast tomorrow. After that goes through, Thursday, Friday, that's when we start to build the heat. Look at the numbers in Kansas City, 109, 108, Little Rock. For the weekend, numbers in new York City, 106, near 110 in D.C. And Philadelphia. David? Incredible numbers. Keep an eye on your neighbors and be safe. Rob, thank you.

