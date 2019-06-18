Transcript for Heavy rain and flash flooding spreads across the country

Now, to the deadly storm slowly moving across the country tonight, from Colorado all the way to the east coast. Heavy rain and flash flooding, in fact, across several states a tornado touching down in Kansas today. A powerful tomorrow hitting that was this morning. And this system hovering over the northeast until Friday. Several days of this, so, let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee doing double duty along with me all week long. Hey, ginger. Reporter: David, you can see it right now, this persistent rain, the low clouds that are covering the bridge behind me. There have been up to 3 1/2-hour delays, and that's just the annoying part, not even the dangerous part of this storm. Let me take you straight through the flood watches that extend all the way back through west Virginia, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The sere vie thunderstorm watch that includes Washington, D.C., Baltimore, all of Delaware. Then it's all along this tropical moisture riding on that front that is stationary. It doesn't move much. It's got a tornado watch for much of Kansas. The severe storms tonight, that threat moving east, Nashville, Memphis, Dallas, all included tomorrow, David. So, we'll be here, watching the same storm system. All right, I'll see you on "Gma" in the morning. Ginger, thank you.

