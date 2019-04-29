Transcript for Heavy rain stretches to the Northeast following late-season blast of winter

A new round of severe weather developing tonight. Heavy rain stretching all the way to the northeast this week. It follows a late season blast of winter, blizzard conditions and 30 inches of snow in Montana. And look at this. Chicago with two and a half inches. The biggest snow total on record this late in the season there. And a funnel cloud in Texas. Chief meteorologist ginger zee tracking a huge portion of the country under severe weather watches tonight. Ginger, good evening. Reporter: Hey, good evening. This one not quite as snowy, but still something to watch. Flash flood potential anywhere from Iowa city, David, to St. Louis and Kansas City to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Rell kifly complex system, but it's going to have enough lift that large hail is a big issue tomorrow. So, cover those cars, get them in the garage, from Dallas all the way up into parts of Missouri. Check that out, five-plus inches, the target area, just north of I-40, David. Ginger, thank you. We turn next tonight to the

